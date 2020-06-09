Richard H. Rogers
Richard H. Rogers passed away peacefully on June 1st in his home in Miami under the loving care of his family, he was 87. He is survived by his wife of 59 years Joan; his three children (Chris, Jennie, & Geoff), their spouses (Samy, Andy & Carol) and his five grandchildren (Coleman, Connor, Lauren, Sofia & Yanis). Richard (aka Dick, Dad, Pop Pop) was the shining North Star for his family whom he spent much time with at weekly gatherings and annual family vacations to North Carolina. He was a truly kind, and gentle soul whose love, patience and leadership touched many lives. Dick was an internationally renowned Landscape Architect whose landscapes in the public realm won him honors and awards over his career of more than 60 years. He was responsible for many iconic designs including The American Airlines Arena in Miami and the Waterfront Park in Kuwait.

Published in the Miami Herald on Jun. 9, 2020.
