Richard Hammon
1945 - 2020
Richard Hammon
April 20, 1945 - November 1, 2020
Miami, Florida - Richard (Dick) Hammon, 75 passed away Sunday November 1st due to Cardiac arrest. Dick is survived by his loving wife Linda, his 3 children Keith, Kelly, Lisa (Jeff) and his 5 beautiful grandchildren Jake, Megan, Emmy, Trent, Jax and his brother Dale Hammon (Debi).Dick is predeceased by his parents Marshall and Helen Hammon and brother Jack Hammon. Dick graduated from Palmetto Sr. High where he was a stellar football & baseball athlete. He was a Navy Veteran and a retired electrician with MDCPS as well as a loyal member of the International, National and Local IBEW Union. He loved boating, fishing, golfing and football. Dick was most happy at home spending time with his family. He was a loving husband to Linda for 51 years, devoted father and the most wonderful grandpa ever. Dick will be forever missed by his family and many friends. Anyone that knew him-loved him. No arrangements have been made at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Diabetes Research Institute at:https://www.diabetesresearch.org/Give


Published in the Miami Herald on Nov. 6, 2020.
