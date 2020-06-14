Richard "Rick" Herbert
HERBERT, RICHARD "RICK" Smith Jr., age 68, passed peacefully in the arms of his wife on Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020. He spent the last day of his life surrounded by family who loved him deeply. Rick was born on May 2, 1952 to Richard "Dick" Herbert Smith and Jean Z. Smith in Atlanta, Georgia and was raised in Miami, Florida. Rick married his wife and love of his life, Deborah Elizabeth Smith (nee Rutherford), on February 23, 1973. In addition to his wife Deborah, Rick is survived by his daughters Megan Smith Johnson (Daniel Johnson) and Erin Smith Lyons (Clinton Lyons); grandchildren Juliet, Clara, Preston, and Patton; father Richard Smith; and sister Debra Bolger. Rick worked alongside his father at the family screen factory in South Florida before taking over the business. After retiring, Rick and Debbie moved to Ponte Vedra, FL to be closer to their children and grandchildren who affectionately referred to him as "Pa." He found a passion in Real Estate as his second career. Rick fought his battle with cancer courageously and without complaint. Rick was an amazing son, husband, father, and grand-father. We will miss him forever. A Memorial Service is scheduled for August 1, 2020 at 11:00 am at Palms Presbyterian Church in Jacksonville Beach, Florida. Please visit the Tribute online at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Jacksonville Beach, FL.

Published in the Miami Herald on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
