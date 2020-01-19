Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard J. Ovelmen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

OVELMEN, RICHARD J. Passed away on January 14, 2020 after a brief illness. Rick Ovelmen was a giant in the Miami legal community who demonstrated his passion for constitutional law and the First Amendment during a prolific career as an attorney, scholar, and lecturer. Born in LaPorte, Indiana in 1952, Rick attended Butler University and then graduated from Yale Law School in 1978. Rick began his legal career at the prominent law firm Paul & Thomson, becoming a partner after just three years, and developed a remarkable First Amendment and constitutional law practice which spanned more than four decades, inclu-ding distinguished stints at the Miami Herald, Baker McKenzie, Jorden Burt, and Carlton Fields. He had a particular interest in representing the press in First Amendment cases, and doing local government work of significant public concern. He was counsel in many landmark cases in South Florida and throughout the country, and he continued to explore the bounda-ries of the First Amendment throughout his career. He recently co-authored a law review article that analyzed the First Amendment's application to decentralized financial networks and recommended a framework for applying the First Amendment to Bitcoin and similar techno-logies. Rick was a brilliant and passio-nate advocate who truly loved his life's work. In addition to his legal practice and scholar-ship, Rick worked tirelessly to mentor young lawyers to whom he was immensely supportive and loyal. These young lawyers universally admired and respected him for his intellect, his advocacy, his humor, and his compassion. As significant as the law was to Rick, he was most importantly a devoted family man. He met his wife Nancy while a young lawyer at Paul & Thomson and a loving 40-year marriage followed. Rick and Nancy have two sons James and Peter, with whom Rick was able to share his lifelong love of fly fishing, learning, and sports. He also leaves behind his mother Marjorie, brother Bob, daughter-in-law Heather, granddaughter Jane, as well as his niece "little Nancy" who he loved like a daughter. He will be sorely missed.

