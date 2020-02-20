Allen, Richard James passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on 2/17/2020. He was born in Miami on September 22, 1931. He graduate from Miami High in 1949. Richard served in the United States Air Force for four years and retired from Eastern Airlines in 1989. Richard is survived by his wife of 52 years, Barbara. Sons Richard Jr. (Jeri), James (Renee), grandchildren Tara, Katie (Brandon), Chris and great-granddaughter Sierra Grace. A graveside service will be held in Folkston, Georgia on Saturday 2/22/2020.
Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 20, 2020