Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Jay Feinstein. View Sign Service Information Riverside Gordon Memorial Chapels at Mount Nebo (Kendall) 5900 SW 77th Ave Miami , FL 33143 (305)-274-0641 Memorial service 2:00 PM Riverside Gordon Memorial Chapels at Mount Nebo (Kendall) 5900 SW 77th Ave Miami , FL 33143 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

FEINSTEIN, RICHARD JAY Dr. Richard Jay Feinstein passed away on August 19, 2019 at his home in Coral Gables, after a long illness. He was born in Brooklyn, New York on November 15th, 1942 to parents Abraham and Sarah Feinstein. Richard played basketball and studied at Tilden High School and later at Brooklyn College. He attended SUNY Upstate Medical Center where he met and married nursing student Daria Ann Keller. After graduating medical school in 1968, Rich completed his internship at DC General Hospital Georgetown Division in Washington, DC. He received his commission as an Officer in the U.S. Public Health Service, Division of Indian Health, and moved to Chinle, Arizona and later published a novel based on his personal experience on the Navajo Reservation called "Evrey Goodman". Richard and Daria's first child, Rachel, now a sculptor, was born on the reservation in 1971. The family moved to Miami where Richard completed the dermatology residency program under Dr. Harvey Blank at the University of Miami and later became Clinical Professor of Dermatology teaching residents and medical students every Friday morning for 29 years. In 1973 their second child, Lisa, a veterinarian, was born and Richard opened his dermatology practice at Mercy Hospital Professional Building in Coconut Grove. In addition to practicing dermatology for 40 years, Dr. Feinstein was an accomplished writer, having published many articles on medical issues in the Miami Herald and serving on their Board of Contributors. His well known animal fables depicting medical ethics caught the eye of Governor Robert Graham who appointed him to the Florida State Board of Medical Examiners. Dr. Feinstein was the President of both the Miami Dermatological Society and Florida Society of Dermatology and was the Chairman of the Caduceus Self Insurance Trust. Richard loved music, art, telling jokes, traveling with his family, going to the gym, and swimming in the lake at his summer house in the Catskills. He is survived by his wife Daria, sisters Beverly Feigelman and Ellen Feinstein, his daughter Rachel and her husband John Currin, daughter Lisa and her husband Russell Kaplan, and six grand children. Memorial Service will be held on Sunday August 25th, 2019 at 2pm Riverside Gordon Memorial Chapels, Mt. Nebo Kendall, 5900 SW 77 Avenue, Miami, Florida, 33143

FEINSTEIN, RICHARD JAY Dr. Richard Jay Feinstein passed away on August 19, 2019 at his home in Coral Gables, after a long illness. He was born in Brooklyn, New York on November 15th, 1942 to parents Abraham and Sarah Feinstein. Richard played basketball and studied at Tilden High School and later at Brooklyn College. He attended SUNY Upstate Medical Center where he met and married nursing student Daria Ann Keller. After graduating medical school in 1968, Rich completed his internship at DC General Hospital Georgetown Division in Washington, DC. He received his commission as an Officer in the U.S. Public Health Service, Division of Indian Health, and moved to Chinle, Arizona and later published a novel based on his personal experience on the Navajo Reservation called "Evrey Goodman". Richard and Daria's first child, Rachel, now a sculptor, was born on the reservation in 1971. The family moved to Miami where Richard completed the dermatology residency program under Dr. Harvey Blank at the University of Miami and later became Clinical Professor of Dermatology teaching residents and medical students every Friday morning for 29 years. In 1973 their second child, Lisa, a veterinarian, was born and Richard opened his dermatology practice at Mercy Hospital Professional Building in Coconut Grove. In addition to practicing dermatology for 40 years, Dr. Feinstein was an accomplished writer, having published many articles on medical issues in the Miami Herald and serving on their Board of Contributors. His well known animal fables depicting medical ethics caught the eye of Governor Robert Graham who appointed him to the Florida State Board of Medical Examiners. Dr. Feinstein was the President of both the Miami Dermatological Society and Florida Society of Dermatology and was the Chairman of the Caduceus Self Insurance Trust. Richard loved music, art, telling jokes, traveling with his family, going to the gym, and swimming in the lake at his summer house in the Catskills. He is survived by his wife Daria, sisters Beverly Feigelman and Ellen Feinstein, his daughter Rachel and her husband John Currin, daughter Lisa and her husband Russell Kaplan, and six grand children. Memorial Service will be held on Sunday August 25th, 2019 at 2pm Riverside Gordon Memorial Chapels, Mt. Nebo Kendall, 5900 SW 77 Avenue, Miami, Florida, 33143 Published in the Miami Herald on Aug. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close