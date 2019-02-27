Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Keith (Rick) Schwartz. View Sign

SCHWARTZ, RICHARD (Rick) KEITH unexpectedly passed away on February 23, 2019 after a courageous battle against cancer. Richard was born in Miami Beach, Florida on October 24, 1949 to Dorothy and Ira (Doc) Schwartz. Richard attended Nova High School in its inaugural class, and graduated from the University of South Florida with a BA and an MA in Political Science and Communications. While at the University of South Florida during his Senior year in pursuit of his Bachelor's degree Richard met his future wife, Janet. He decided to stay on and obtain his Master's degree while Janet completed her Bachelor's. They were married shortly after her graduation. Richard was Director of the Nutrition Program for the Elderly prior to pursuing a career in insurance starting his own agency, Innovative Insurance Group. He was active in the community in a variety of ways one of which was serving on the board of Aspira, a group that provided education and scholarships to at-risk youth. Many will remember him from the Coral Springs Roadrunners R/C Car Club where he was on the board of directors. His interest in the hobby even gained him a part-time position as a writer for Car Action magazine. Richard remained active in this hobby until he rediscovered the joys of golf. He truly loved the sport and was happiest on the golf course. His favorite story is the time he made a hole-in-one on the 17th green at the TPC Sawgrass while participating in the Nature Valley National Amateur tournament. Richard is survived by his beloved wife Janet Schwartz (nee Gertler), sister Vicki Brail and her wife Jeanne Covert, nephew Isaac Brail, niece Dori Brail and her wife Angie Peng, and numerous heartbroken friends and family. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Feb 28, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Alexander Levitt Funeral Home, 8135 West McNab Rd, Tamarac Florida with reception to follow. Shiva will be held at the home of Vicki Brail and Jeanne Covert on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Richard's name to the . An online page may be viewed at

SCHWARTZ, RICHARD (Rick) KEITH unexpectedly passed away on February 23, 2019 after a courageous battle against cancer. Richard was born in Miami Beach, Florida on October 24, 1949 to Dorothy and Ira (Doc) Schwartz. Richard attended Nova High School in its inaugural class, and graduated from the University of South Florida with a BA and an MA in Political Science and Communications. While at the University of South Florida during his Senior year in pursuit of his Bachelor's degree Richard met his future wife, Janet. He decided to stay on and obtain his Master's degree while Janet completed her Bachelor's. They were married shortly after her graduation. Richard was Director of the Nutrition Program for the Elderly prior to pursuing a career in insurance starting his own agency, Innovative Insurance Group. He was active in the community in a variety of ways one of which was serving on the board of Aspira, a group that provided education and scholarships to at-risk youth. Many will remember him from the Coral Springs Roadrunners R/C Car Club where he was on the board of directors. His interest in the hobby even gained him a part-time position as a writer for Car Action magazine. Richard remained active in this hobby until he rediscovered the joys of golf. He truly loved the sport and was happiest on the golf course. His favorite story is the time he made a hole-in-one on the 17th green at the TPC Sawgrass while participating in the Nature Valley National Amateur tournament. Richard is survived by his beloved wife Janet Schwartz (nee Gertler), sister Vicki Brail and her wife Jeanne Covert, nephew Isaac Brail, niece Dori Brail and her wife Angie Peng, and numerous heartbroken friends and family. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Feb 28, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Alexander Levitt Funeral Home, 8135 West McNab Rd, Tamarac Florida with reception to follow. Shiva will be held at the home of Vicki Brail and Jeanne Covert on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Richard's name to the . An online page may be viewed at www.levitt-weinstein.com . Arrangements by Levitt Weinstein Blasberg Rubin Zilbert (305) 932-2700. Funeral Home Levitt Weinstein Eternal Light Funeral Service Center

18840 W. Dixie Hwy

North Miami Beach , FL 33180

305-932-2700 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close