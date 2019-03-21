Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard M. Gale. View Sign

GALE, RICHARD M. Richard M. Gale passed away on March 2nd at the age of 91. He was born September 7, 1927, to Louis and Sadie Gale of Boston, Massachusetts. He graduated U. of Miami Law School and was one of the first clerks at the Downtown Miami Courthouse. He was a distinguished appellate attorney for more than 50 years and served as President of the Federal Bar Association, South Florida Chapter in 1977-78. He is remembered by all who knew him as a kind, thoughtful and wonderful man. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years Carol, his sons John and Richard, daughter-in-law Naomi, grandchildren Shaun and Ken, his sister Rae, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins who loved him dearly.

