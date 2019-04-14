Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Master Sargent "Dick" Schuler. View Sign

SCHULER, RICHARD "DICK", SENIOR MASTER SERGEANT 91, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family in his Plantation, FL home on Thursday, April 11, 2019. Dick was born on October 3rd, 1927 in New York, then moved to Chile, before returning to his mother's home in Ecuador. At the age of 9, he moved to Miami with his mother and sister, Gladys, where he attended Gesu High School in Miami. After graduation, Dick enlisted in the Air Force where his career took him to Morocco, Puerto Rico, and to numerous bases in the US. He retired from the Air Force after a 20 year career in 1968, when he began his 2nd career in electronics, banking and real estate. Known to his loved ones as "Papa", he loved to fix up cars, work on projects around the house, and you could find him on the golf course whenever possible. He is survived by his loving wife Joanne, sister Gladys, son Richard, daughters Glenda, Jeanette, Elaine, Polly, Sandy, Jackie, and Kris, his fifteen grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. A viewing will take place at Fred Hunter funeral home at 2401 S. University Dr., Davie, FL 33324 on Tuesday 4/16 from 5:30 pm 7pm. Memorial service will take place at Fred Hunter on Wednesday 4/17 at 11am, followed by a Military Honors burial at Lauderdale Memorial Park 2001 SW 4th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or a .

SCHULER, RICHARD "DICK", SENIOR MASTER SERGEANT 91, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family in his Plantation, FL home on Thursday, April 11, 2019. Dick was born on October 3rd, 1927 in New York, then moved to Chile, before returning to his mother's home in Ecuador. At the age of 9, he moved to Miami with his mother and sister, Gladys, where he attended Gesu High School in Miami. After graduation, Dick enlisted in the Air Force where his career took him to Morocco, Puerto Rico, and to numerous bases in the US. He retired from the Air Force after a 20 year career in 1968, when he began his 2nd career in electronics, banking and real estate. Known to his loved ones as "Papa", he loved to fix up cars, work on projects around the house, and you could find him on the golf course whenever possible. He is survived by his loving wife Joanne, sister Gladys, son Richard, daughters Glenda, Jeanette, Elaine, Polly, Sandy, Jackie, and Kris, his fifteen grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. A viewing will take place at Fred Hunter funeral home at 2401 S. University Dr., Davie, FL 33324 on Tuesday 4/16 from 5:30 pm 7pm. Memorial service will take place at Fred Hunter on Wednesday 4/17 at 11am, followed by a Military Honors burial at Lauderdale Memorial Park 2001 SW 4th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or a . Funeral Home Fred Hunters Funerals Cremation Cemeteries

2401 South University Drive

Davie , FL 33324

954-527-1550 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.