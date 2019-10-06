Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard S. Greenbaum. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Richard Greenbaum, 95, of North Miami passed away June 9. 2019 surrounded by family and friends. He was born October 26, 1923, in Brooklyn, New York. He was middle brother to John and Martin Greenbaum, who preceded him in death. He served in the U.S. Army during WWII, then graduated with a Ph.D. in Psychology from the University of Florida. He was a practicing psychologist for over 60 years. After beginning practice as a child psychologist, Dr. Greenbaum transitioned to treating people of all ages. During this time, he co-founded the Behavioral Science Institute that brought world renowned speakers in the field of psychology to Miami. Additionally, Dr. Greenbaum was an adjunct professor of psychology and served on both state and local psychology boards. Throughout his life, he was dedicated to psychological education and mental health awareness. He was a scholar of history, performing arts enthusiast, and lover of chess. He always showed affection and appreciation for his family; he sent no fewer than two cards for each occasion. He was husband to the late Lenore Aarons. He is survived by his children, Susan Pollard (Bruce) and Douglas Greenbaum (Steven), his grandchildren, Meredith Elumba (Melissa), Rachel Pollard and William Pollard, as well as many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his name to the National Alliance on Mental Illness-Miami Dade County or the Skin Cancer Foundation (

