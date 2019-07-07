Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for rICHARD tRAINOR. View Sign Service Information Levitt Weinstein Eternal Light Funeral Service Center 18840 W. Dixie Hwy North Miami Beach , FL 33180 (305)-932-2700 Send Flowers Obituary

TRAINOR, RICHARD Club king extraordinaire, Richard Trainor, founder of Twist nightclub on South Beach passed away mid-day on Friday July 5, 2019. He passed peacefully and with grace on his beloved South Beach. Richard began life in East Boston. He loved his hometown, a great slice of pizza, the Patriots and a good bowl of chowder. His father worked the docks and his mother worked at the airport. He was a kid of the city but enjoyed his summers at his beloved Baboosic lake in New Hampshire. He would fly back often over the years visiting his family and friends. After finishing school, Richard moved to New York to work with his older brother at his bar on Long Island. He loved bartending and quickly built a strong following with his quick moves and fast smile. A young regular at Studio 54, Richard was very popular with the celebrities of that era. He loved life in the limelight and lived it large. And this exciting period of time sealed his love for the night club business. But Richard's other Love was art. While other city kids were playing in the street, Richard would spend hours wandering Boston's prestigious museums and galleries. He loved the theatre and ballet. There weren't many art books he hadn't thumbed through. After bartending with his brother, he moved to Martha's Vineyard to open his own art gallery. With great success he became a fixture in Vineyard society. But like many from the northeast, South Florida called with its beautiful beaches and vibrant night life. First stop was Palm beach to open a winter gallery to compliment his summer gallery. But it wasn't long till the clubs would draw him back. A dear friend asked him to run the infamous Club 21 in Hallandale. He quickly turned this club around and set his sights on his own venue. Next stop, Club Kaos in South Miami. Hurricane Andrew ended this venture, but Richard wasn't giving up. Onto the burgeoning South Beach where he spotted a half empty doctor's office on Washington Avenue with a tiny handwritten sign saying "For Rent". This was the beginning of the legendary Twist night club on South Beach. Richard poured his heart and soul into the place and it soared from day one. Twist truly combined his two passions. Each year he would commission murals featuring his favorite artists, changing the look every year. 26 years later Twist is arguably the most successful night club in South Beach history. Richard was well known in the community for giving back. He supported Care Resource from the start, the LGBT Center, and was a founding sponsor of Miami Beach Pride. He gave to any nonprofit that asked. In lieu of flowers, he would ask that donations be made to Miami Beach Pride. He will be remembered most for being so incredibly full of life, and a great friend to so many who loved him dearly. His smile was a joy, and his laugh was simply the best. Nobody lit up the room so quickly. Richard was 74 years old, born February 23, 1945, and is survived by his Sister Jeanne Stone, Cousins, Pat Goode and husband Keith, Kathy Cammarata and husband Bob, Lorraine Carlino. Nephews Jim Trainor and wife Danielle, Tim Trainor and wife Tiffany, Michael Trainor and wife Janeda, Kevin Stone (Deceased) and wife Brenda, Edward Trainor. Nieces Patti Wright and husband Glen, Sharon Trainor, Linda Dube and husband Gene. Services are being held at 4 pm Friday, July 12 at Levitt-Weinstein Memorial Chapel, 18840 West Dixie Highway, North Miami Beach, FL (305) 932-2700.

