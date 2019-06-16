CAPLAN, RITA 87 of Doral, FL passed away on June 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Sid Caplan, cherished mother of Ricki Caplan (Carl) Gottlieb, Cathi Caplan (Terry) Horowitz & Lisa Caplan (Jim) Scully, adored grandmother of Adam Caplan Gottlieb & the late Joshua Caplan Gottlieb, dear sister of Annetta (the late Joel) Merkur. She was loved and adored by her entire family. Our love is here to stay. Donations in memory of Rita may be made to the Chapel Service Tuesday, June 18th, at 1:00 pm at Levitt-Weinstein Blasberg-Rubin-Zilbert, 18840 W. Dixie Hwy, N. Miami Beach, (305) 932-2700.
Published in the Miami Herald on June 16, 2019