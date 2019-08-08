MARCUS, RITA, G., 94, of Bay Harbor Islands FL, formerly of Baldwin, NY passed away on August 5, 2019. Devoted daughter of the late Minnie and Samuel Gelfant. Beloved wife of the late Norman M. Marcus. Loving sister of Vivian C. Feldstein (the late Dr. Jerome W. Feldstein) of Stonybrook, NY. Dearest mother to the late Jane E. Marcus (Lewis Mermelstein) of Menlo Park, CA and JoAnne Cagen (The late Lewis) of Freeport, NY. Proud grandmother to Marcus Mermelstein (Jenn) and Molly Mermelstein. Great-Grandmother to Jonah Julian. Respected and devoted aunt, cousin and friend. Please visit: www.jewish-funeral-home.com for further information.
Published in the Miami Herald on Aug. 8, 2019