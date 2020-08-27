GINSBURG, Rita Kaplan Rita passed away peacefully at home on August 26, 2020 at age 78, with her husband, Eddie, and their 3 children, Lynn, Susan and Donald by her side. A true Miami native, Rita was born at Victoria Hospital on July 8, 1942, the daughter of Dorothy and Leon Kaplan, and attended Shenandoah Elementary and Junior High and graduated Miami High School, class of 1960. Rita met her husband-to-be, Eddie Ginsburg, at summer jobs in downtown Miami in the summer of 1958; it was laughs, love, marriage and family ever-after. Rita followed Eddie to the University of Florida from which they both graduated in June, 1964 (Rita, College of Education; Eddie, College of Law); they returned to Miami to pursue their careers and raise their family. Rita served as a middle school and high school teacher, and made lifelong impressions on her students with her loving and caring intuitive manner. She also was a yoga instructor, having gotten into yoga and meditation way ahead of their popularity. Rita's spirituality was most prevalent in her meaningful involvement with Eddie at Temple Judea. Yet no matter where or what, Rita's way of teaching, nurturing, and caring touched so many lives and, in turn, brought her so much love- - she never met a stranger. Rita is survived by her husband, Eddie, her daughters Lynn (Lee) Culbreath, Susan (Larry) Morrison, and son Don (Jennifer) Ginsburg; grandsons Brian and Jay Morrison, and Bradley and Adam Ginsburg; sister Linda Kaplan Brickman, brother Stanley (Karen) Kaplan, and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be graveside for immediate family. Donations in memory of Rita may be made to Temple Judea, 5500 Granada Blvd., Coral Gables, FL 33146, Attention: Rabbi Judith Siegal.



