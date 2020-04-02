Rita Marcus Chakoff passed away March 31, 2020 just shy of her 90th birthday. She was pre-deceased by her husband Ben and son Andrew Chakoff & son-in-law Joseph Kilshtok.She is survived by her daughter Tammy Chakoff Kilshtok Frost ( Gary) , daughter Laura Cohen, & son Stephen.( Leslie) Grandchildren Heather Marcie( Mike), Eric Cohen & Elissa( Danny) Michael ( Rachel) & Leah Chakoff as well as many loving family & friends . She was to be a great grandmother in the days to come . A private burial is being planned.
Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 2, 2020