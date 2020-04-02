Rita Marcus Chakoff

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rita Marcus Chakoff.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Rita Marcus Chakoff passed away March 31, 2020 just shy of her 90th birthday. She was pre-deceased by her husband Ben and son Andrew Chakoff & son-in-law Joseph Kilshtok.She is survived by her daughter Tammy Chakoff Kilshtok Frost ( Gary) , daughter Laura Cohen, & son Stephen.( Leslie) Grandchildren Heather Marcie( Mike), Eric Cohen & Elissa( Danny) Michael ( Rachel) & Leah Chakoff as well as many loving family & friends . She was to be a great grandmother in the days to come . A private burial is being planned.
Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 2, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.