Born August 10th, 1958 in Havana, Cuba, Rita Maria Herrera-Cody passed away on July 3rd. Rita came to the United States in 1962. She lived in New York for several years before moving down to Florida where she resided for the rest of her life. It was there that she met the love of her life Stephen Cody and what started as a summer fling turned into a magnificent relationship that lasted almost 41 years. She is survived by her four children, Christopher, Michael, Nicholas, and Asher; two grandchildren, Benjamin and Olivia; daughters-in-law Dulce and Blair; her sister Monica and her brother Antonio. She loved them all fiercely and deeply. The service will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Miami, 7701 SW 76th Avenue, Miami, FL, 33143, on Friday, July 12th, 2019. The service will be from 2 PM to 5 PM. Wear something colorful, for Rita wanted her service to be as full of color and light as her life was.

