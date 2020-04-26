Joanne Rita Monaco

Monaco, Joanne Rita was born in Atlantic City, NJ on June 24, 1944. Her family relocated to Miami, FL while Joanne was a young girl. She graduated from North Miami High, and became a professional dancer and costume designer. She resided in Broward County, Florida. Joanne is survived by her son Gregory Monaco, A sister Marie Gordon (Don) Chicago, Brother Bill Cappuccio (Annie) Plantation, Niece Debby Caplin (Boulder, CO), Nephew David Liebowitz (SanDiego). Her wish was to be buried at sea. Due to Covid-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to .
Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 26, 2020
