SCHOENBERG, RITA ROSS, of Johns Creek, Georgia, formerly of Miami, Florida, passed away February 12, 2019 with her daughters by her side. She received her degree in Mass Communications from the University of Miami. Rita had a wonderful 54 year marriage to Marvin Schoenberg, the love of her life. She worked as a copywriter for many years, first at Rich's department store, and then at American Bankers Assurance Company. She loved to sing and was a member of Sweet Adelines International Chorus , both in Miami and then Atlanta. In addition to her husband, Rita was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Rachel Goldsmith. She is survived by her daughters Susan Goldsmith (Gary) and Leah Stitzer, three grandsons and four great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made in Rita's memory to The . Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, Atlanta, GA 770-451-4999.
Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 16, 2019
