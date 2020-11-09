Robert A. Porlick
May 24, 1927 - November 6, 2020
Aberdeen, New Jersey - With great sadness, the family of Robert A."Bob" Porlick announces his passing on Friday, November 6, 2020, at the age of 93 years, in Aberdeen, NJ.
Born in Chicago, IL, on May 24, 1927, he had fond memories of his early years in Dayton, MI, before he moved to Miami, FL ("The Capitol of the Western Hemisphere") as a child. Proud Navy Veteran (PO1), graduate of Riverside Military Academy and Purdue University (BSEE), Master Electrician, Electrical Engineer Extraordinaire, Master Storyteller, Slayer of Fish and Terror of Lobsters, Lover of Life, his gregariousness and good humor earned him many friends, and his passing leaves a large hole in the world.
He is preceded in death by Mary Lou, his beloved wife of 52 years and his "Pearl of Great Price". He is survived by his children Susan Holley, Kathleen Abrams and companion Lee Duttkin, Thomas Porlick and wife Debbie; his grandchildren Marie Chandler and husband Nolan, David Abrams and wife Rachell, Lauren Abrams and husband Dan, Thomas Porlick, Melissa Porlick; and his great-granddaughter Morgan Chandler.
Services will be held Wednesday, November 11, at Bedle Funeral Home in Matawan, NJ. In lieu of flowers, please make a charitable donation to the Florida Grand Opera (www.fgo.org
).