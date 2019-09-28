Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Alexander "Bob" Barnes. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BARNES, ROBERT "Bob" ALEXANDER, 59, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 20, 2019 in Largo, Florida. Robert was born on December 4, 1959, in Rumson, New Jersey, the third child of Clay and Mae Barnes. He grew up with his older sister Barbara, his older brother, William "Bill", and younger brother, Jeff. Bob and Jeff were born a year apart and were virtually inseparable in their youth. After re-locating to Miami in 1972, he attended Epiphany Catholic School aka "Our Lady of Perpetual Agony"... after escaping from there, he graduated from Christopher Columbus High School in 1978. He went on to complete his college degree at Florida State University and graduated in 1982 with a major in Business and Management Information Systems. Bob was notorious for making random phone calls to any "friends" who might support an opposing football team on an FSU game day. He would often invoke the name and/or voice of Bobby Bowden to help "Lay the Smack Down" on any such misguided individuals From a young age, Bob always had a deep passion for fishing. Under the strict tutelage of his father, Clay Barnes, another local angling legend, he learned how to Fly Fish in the lakes and streams of Colorado and to fish the reefs and deeper waters of the Gulf Stream and Florida Keys. Bob was an avid outdoorsman and highly regarded as an Expert Angler (if such compliments are even allowable within certain fishing circles)... Fish feared him, and men revered him. He has haunted most of the waterways of South Florida, from the local canals, to Biscayne Bay, the Gulf Stream, the Keys, and beyond. He was truly in his element whenever he held a fishing pole in his hand He will be sorely missed by his siblings Barbara, Bill, and Jeff; his children, Charles, Michael, Stefani, and Brittany; and his grandchildren Angelo, Layla, and Charlie; along with countless friends and business associates. The family will be honoring his wish to have his ashes scattered, including the offshore waters off the Keys, where he spent so much time creating memories with his family and friends.

