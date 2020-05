Or Copy this URL to Share

Dr. Robert Allen Collins 78 of Miami, Florida passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Beloved husband of Sharyn Collins, loving father of Greg, Brent, Matthew & Lisa, dear brother of the late Sandie, cherished grandfather of Logan, Josh, Ben Reid & Sloane.



