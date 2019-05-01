Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Robert Allen Ross. View Sign Service Information Stanfill Funeral Homes 10545 South Dixie Hwy. Miami , FL 33156 (305)-667-2518 Send Flowers Obituary

ROSS, DR. ROBERT ALLEN, 78, longtime resident of Miami, passed away on April 22, 2019. He was born in Chicago, IL. He is survived by his wife, Karen; children, Allison and Robert (Catherine); grandchildren, Lainey and Daniel; and brother, Myles (Sandra). Dr. Ross was a graduate of the University of Miami ('62) and the University of Miami Medical School ('67). As an OB/GYN, he brought thousands of babies into the world and dedicated his career to the cause of women's health. He served in the US Navy as a Lieutenant during the Vietnam War era. He was a diplomat for the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and a founding member of Femwell Group Health. A Memorial Gathering will take place from 6-8pm on Friday, May 3rd at Stanfill Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dr. Ross' memory to The Humane Society of Greater Miami would be appreciated.

