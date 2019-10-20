WALLACE, ROBERT ALTON JR., passed away in Oakland, California on August 21, 2019, surrounded by family. He was predeceased by the love of his life and wife for 39 years, Sandra Anderson Wallace, in 2012. Robert was a successful and well-respected commercial Realtor with Coconut Grove Realty Corp for over 30 years, mentoring many people who have become successful in their own right. A one-time head of Marketing for National Airlines, resident of Bay Heights for more than 20 years, a man who could fix almost anything, a cat lover, a great whistler, and so much more. Survived by his sister, Cheryl Hudson of Richmond, Virginia, 5 nieces and nephews: Beth, Matt, John, Jenni, and Angie Fryerall of Oakland, CA, great-niece Emma Close of Las Vegas, NV, his 2 cats Ali and Emma, the "Sailing Club" gang, and girlfriend, Beth Kipnis. Robert was diagnosed with Dementia in 2017. The California family will join the Alzheimer's Walk in San Francisco this year. To make a donation in Robert's name go to act.alz.org/goto/Big Wally. A memorial for Robert will be held at a future date.
Published in the Miami Herald on Oct. 20, 2019