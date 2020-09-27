On Sept 1, 2020, a bright light went dim. Bob hated the spotlight, but he might not mind sharing about himself as seen through those dear to him. His was a well-lived life, filled with wild travels, the outdoors, and tales of glory as if he were the protagonist in his own adventure novel. With maturity, craziness was replaced by the exploration of places and cultures with their food and libations, and his passion for the outdoors married to a commitment to preservation and conservation. He enjoyed making new memories, finding great food, scooping up new friends. He loved hosting parties. His lovely wife Carmen cooked delicious food and he created a music playlist and a video show of amazing travel photos in the background on a loop, with a story at the ready for any who asked. Ask his friends, and lots will probably tell you, "Bob was my best friend". On his list of accomplishments is being a founding member of Sequoia Grove winery, being an accomplished skier (both warm water and frozen), finding excellent but inexpensive wines, and finding Carmen. He was a hero whose superpowers were the ability to shine enough for everyone but never outshine anyone. While not a doctor, he could make things better, and had a magnetic strength to pull in wonderful friends around the world; his eyes shone a brightness upon those around him. He had a love of life and a firm understanding of what was important—living a life with those you love and a life with meaning. The core of his collaboration with Carmen made the sustainable use of resources and the protection of our natural Florida environments a priority.He understood the necessity for our collective stewardship of the natural world. The topic was very dear, and personal to him in these last years of his life. His life was a beautiful story that came to a sudden end, leaving us feeling like we've had the great book we were reading snatched away. It's an astonishing loss. For those who wish to celebrate his life, in true Bob style, we will wait until 2021. He leaves behind: His wife, Carmen Mendez Mackesy Sister Kathleen Marie Paulson (Larry Bruce) Niece Josephine Marie English (Keith Michael), grandniece AnitaGrace English, grandnephew Joseph Bryce English Nephews Larry Bruce Paulson, Jr, Robert James Paulson (Libby Rose) Donations in Bob's memory can be made at either of two non-profits that were close to his heart. Cleveland Clinic Florida took good care of Bob for the last years and especially these last months. And Bob would want us to take care of our world, through Sierra Club. Cleveland Clinic Florida Mail Send checks made payable to Cleveland Clinic Foundation noting donation is memory of Robert Mackesy: Cleveland Clinic Philanthropy Institute PO Box 931517 Cleveland, OH 44193-1655 Telephone Call 216.444.1245 to make a gift using a credit card. Online https://give.ccf.org/CCFlorida
Check the box on the donation form that you are making a gift in honor of/ memory of Robert Mackesy. The recipient is Carmen Mendez Mackesy; carmen.mackesy@gmail.com Sierra Club Mail Sierra Club Memorials 2101 Webster St, Suite 1300 Oakland, CA 94612 Online Teamsierra.org/memorial/robertmackesy
Thank you for sharing your love of Bob and his adventures.