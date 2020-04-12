Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert C. RIETMANN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

RIETMANN, Robert, C. (92) Longtime resident of Palmetto Bay passed away April 7th, 2020. Robert was born in Elmira, NY. on May 25th, 1927. He served his country in the U.S. Navy during WW II in the Pacific theater. He was a graduate of the University of Miami Business School and a diehard Miami Hurricane football and baseball fan. He was the President and owner of Mid-South Manufacturing in Coral Gables, FL. for over 25 years before he sold his company. He was married to Janice I. Rietmann for 52 years who preceded him in death. He was a devoted father and his family meant the world to him. He had three children, Karen Dagastino (David), of Pembroke Pines, FL. who preceded him in death, Barbara Rietmann( Kenneth Blaize), of Miami, FL. and Mark Rietmann (Guadalupe), of Knoxville, TN. He had four granddaughters, Danielle Rutig (Jon), of Knoxville, TN. Dana Wallace (Tyler), of Clearwater Beach, FL. Madison and Taylor Rietmann, of Knoxville, TN. He also had three great grandchildren, J.D. Rutig, Benjamin Rutig and Charlotte Wallace. Memorial services will unfortunately be postponed until a later date.

