Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Creighton Mitchell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

*Please pardon the tardiness of this obituary given the timing of the passing and the current pandemic. * Robert C. Mitchell Jr. passed away peacefully on March 10, 2020. Bob was born October 8, 1936 in Chicago, Illinois and is survived by his son, Brian C. Mitchell and his best friend, Betty Harris. Bob loved all sports, but he loved tennis and football above all. He was a proud alumni and supporter of the University of Miami (Class of 1964, B.A. Marketing) and all of its teams. Bob’s friends were very important in his life and he always kept in touch with his old friends. Bob cooked every Christmas with his annual brunch and served his guests Eggs Benedict, Christmas cookies, and champagne. Bob served his country in the U.S. Army and was an active member of the local Elks, Moose and American Legion. We will have a celebration of life later on when it is prudent. Bob will be missed and remembered by us all. God bless.

*Please pardon the tardiness of this obituary given the timing of the passing and the current pandemic. * Robert C. Mitchell Jr. passed away peacefully on March 10, 2020. Bob was born October 8, 1936 in Chicago, Illinois and is survived by his son, Brian C. Mitchell and his best friend, Betty Harris. Bob loved all sports, but he loved tennis and football above all. He was a proud alumni and supporter of the University of Miami (Class of 1964, B.A. Marketing) and all of its teams. Bob’s friends were very important in his life and he always kept in touch with his old friends. Bob cooked every Christmas with his annual brunch and served his guests Eggs Benedict, Christmas cookies, and champagne. Bob served his country in the U.S. Army and was an active member of the local Elks, Moose and American Legion. We will have a celebration of life later on when it is prudent. Bob will be missed and remembered by us all. God bless. Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close