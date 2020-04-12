*Please pardon the tardiness of this obituary given the timing of the passing and the current pandemic. * Robert C. Mitchell Jr. passed away peacefully on March 10, 2020. Bob was born October 8, 1936 in Chicago, Illinois and is survived by his son, Brian C. Mitchell and his best friend, Betty Harris. Bob loved all sports, but he loved tennis and football above all. He was a proud alumni and supporter of the University of Miami (Class of 1964, B.A. Marketing) and all of its teams. Bob’s friends were very important in his life and he always kept in touch with his old friends. Bob cooked every Christmas with his annual brunch and served his guests Eggs Benedict, Christmas cookies, and champagne. Bob served his country in the U.S. Army and was an active member of the local Elks, Moose and American Legion. We will have a celebration of life later on when it is prudent. Bob will be missed and remembered by us all. God bless.
Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 12, 2020