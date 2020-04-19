Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Davis MCDOUGAL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MCDOUGAL, Robert Davis, IV, age 66, of Coral Gables, Florida passed away on April 7, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family. Rob was predeceased by his father, Robert Davis McDougal, III; his daughter, Virginia Ann McDougal; his step-father, Major General Edwin Wales Robertson II (USAF Retired); and his step-mother, Cynthia Stone McDougal. He is survived by his mother, Virginia Dodge McDougal Robertson; his wife of 40 years, Caryn Leinbach McDougal; two daughters, Laura McDougal Klimas (Alex); Kristin McDougal Graham (Austin); granddaughter, Ariella Grace Klimas; four siblings, Lucretia McDougal Scudder (Edward); Virginia McDougal Dessaint; Stephanie Robertson Saunders; Christopher Boyd Lemmon (Gina); and many in-laws, nieces and nephews. Rob attended Ransom School and Miami Country Day School. He graduated from Princeton High School, NJ and from University of Central Florida. In 1978 he began working for Culligan Water of Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe Counties, FL until 1999. Subsequent business endeavors included executive positions at Allied Richard Bertram Marine Group, Palermo Italian Foods LLC, Ferretti Group USA, Allied Marine LLC and Fowler White Burnett. Rob was a leader, loved the business environment and his work ethic was incomparable. He inspired those with whom he worked with his positivity and sports analogies. He was Past President (two terms) Florida Water Quality Association; Past President, Executive Association of Greater Miami; past member of Rotary Club of Miami; Florida Yacht Brokers Association; Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, Trustee. Rob was an active member of St. Thomas Episcopal Parish as a member of the Vestry, a lay reader, usher and a participant in Feed the Homeless. He enjoyed boating, water activities, tennis and all sports. He touched the hearts of everyone he met with his sensitive connection and wonderful smile. He will be most remembered for his Love - his Loyalty - his Laughter - his Integrity - his Stoicism - his Determination. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Thomas Episcopal Parish, Coral Gables, FL or a cancer in Rob's name. A Memorial Service will take place at a future date.

MCDOUGAL, Robert Davis, IV, age 66, of Coral Gables, Florida passed away on April 7, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family. Rob was predeceased by his father, Robert Davis McDougal, III; his daughter, Virginia Ann McDougal; his step-father, Major General Edwin Wales Robertson II (USAF Retired); and his step-mother, Cynthia Stone McDougal. He is survived by his mother, Virginia Dodge McDougal Robertson; his wife of 40 years, Caryn Leinbach McDougal; two daughters, Laura McDougal Klimas (Alex); Kristin McDougal Graham (Austin); granddaughter, Ariella Grace Klimas; four siblings, Lucretia McDougal Scudder (Edward); Virginia McDougal Dessaint; Stephanie Robertson Saunders; Christopher Boyd Lemmon (Gina); and many in-laws, nieces and nephews. Rob attended Ransom School and Miami Country Day School. He graduated from Princeton High School, NJ and from University of Central Florida. In 1978 he began working for Culligan Water of Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe Counties, FL until 1999. Subsequent business endeavors included executive positions at Allied Richard Bertram Marine Group, Palermo Italian Foods LLC, Ferretti Group USA, Allied Marine LLC and Fowler White Burnett. Rob was a leader, loved the business environment and his work ethic was incomparable. He inspired those with whom he worked with his positivity and sports analogies. He was Past President (two terms) Florida Water Quality Association; Past President, Executive Association of Greater Miami; past member of Rotary Club of Miami; Florida Yacht Brokers Association; Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, Trustee. Rob was an active member of St. Thomas Episcopal Parish as a member of the Vestry, a lay reader, usher and a participant in Feed the Homeless. He enjoyed boating, water activities, tennis and all sports. He touched the hearts of everyone he met with his sensitive connection and wonderful smile. He will be most remembered for his Love - his Loyalty - his Laughter - his Integrity - his Stoicism - his Determination. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Thomas Episcopal Parish, Coral Gables, FL or a cancer in Rob's name. A Memorial Service will take place at a future date. Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations