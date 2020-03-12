Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert "Bob" De Tchon. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

De Tchon, Robert "Bob" Sanford March 1, 1938 March 3, 2020 On March 3, 2020, Bob, 82, went up to heaven to reunite with his bride Sara. Barter Bob, as many knew him, lived a life full of accomplishments and adventure. Starting out in the radio business in Cleveland, Ohio, Bob quickly rose to the top of his field and eventually made the move to New York City where he enjoyed a diverse career in the radio and media barter industry . In 1976 Bob made the decision to move he and his family to Miami, Florida where he expanded his extensive knowledge of the advertising industry and established Broadcast Barter Bureau. Even with all his career accolades Bob's greatest accomplishment was being a loving husband, father and grandfather. Bob was a lover of travel, old radio shows and a good joke all while enjoying a cold Heineken and a good cigar. He always made time for the ones he loved and surely laughed along the way. He is survived and will be missed everyday by his loving daughters Dana, Debbie and Devon, sons in law Tony, Rey and Michael and grandchildren Kaitlin, Nickolaus, Madison, Chase, Brendan and Skylar. In lieu of flowers, the family has kindly requested donations to be made in Bob's memory to or Radio Lollipop at Nicklaus Children's Hospital Foundation. Hug someone you love!

