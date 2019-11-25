Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Edward Dady. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DADY, ROBERT EDWARD IN LOVING MEMORY Bob Dady, an amazing husband and father of great wit and wisdom with a first-rate jump shot, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 22, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Bob was born in Queens, New York on November 11, 1936 to the late Edward and Florence Dady. A long time South Florida resident in Palmetto Bay, Bob was raised in New York where he met and married his summer camp sweetheart Mollie Richman. He loved sports all of his life, teaching swimming and playing basketball for Queens College as a small forward. He rooted for the NY Mets, Miami Heat and NY Knicks, but he was especially avid about the Miami Hurricanes and the Miami Dolphins being a season ticket holder since 1970 as he rooted for them from the glory days of the '72 undefeated team to their current state of rebuilding. Bob was the first member in his family to attend college, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts from Queens College in 1958 and receiving his law degree from Fordham Law School in 1961. Bob began his professional life as a corporate attorney, but he soon found his passion for real estate working as an assistant general counsel for homebuilders, Levitt and Sons, in New York and relocating with the company to Washington in 1968. He moved to Miami in 1970, joining Cavanaugh Communities as Legal Vice President and helping to guide the development of Rotunda and other Florida residential projects. In 1975 he formed his first legal partnership in private practice with his mentor, Stanley Mann, with whom he remained partners for more than 10 years. He continued in private practice as a real estate lawyer until his retirement in 2017. He was an adjunct Professor of Law at the University of Miami teaching a course on Real Estate Law and Contracts. He was deeply involved in the National Land Council, serving as its President from 1974 to 1981 and Chairman of its Board of Directors for many years. He also played a significant role with the Builders Association of South Florida where he served as its General Counsel and on its Board of Directors throughout the 1990's. Bob was always there for family and friends and was involved in many charities including the Miami Coalition for a Safe and Drug Free Community, the Children's Home Society and the Wellness Community. He was most passionate about his work for the drug rehabilitation organi-zation, Spectrum Foundation, serving as President from 1984-1988 and having the distinct honor of seeing a resident dormitory named after him. Bob leaves behind his loving wife of 59 years, Mollie, his sons Michael and Andrew. his daughter Rachel, his six grandchildren, Katlyn, Molly, Jillian, Jake, David and Alex and daughters-in-law Jodi and Cindy. Bob was predeceased by his only sibling, Raymond Dady, who left behind his wife Carol and children, Ray and Jennifer. His family has nothing but pride, joy and love for him and all will miss him as much as he loved his orchids and storied mango tree. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to

