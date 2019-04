Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Fador "Bob" McGill. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

McGILL, ROBERT Robert "Bob" Fador McGill, died peacefully in Washington, DC, on April 12, 2019. Born in Miami, February 1, 1942, Bob was a graduate of Coral Gables High and a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Coral Gables. Bob proudly served as a United States Marine in the Kennedy White House, which included accompanying the First Family to Camp David and guarding the Mona Lisa at the National Gallery. Bob held a degree in Journalism from the University of Florida, and an MBA from Columbia University. His media career spanned publishing and television, and took him from Manhattan to India, and beyond. As a producer for Harcourt, Bob worked on the team that brought Sesame Street, with the Muppets and Jim Henson, on the air. After selling his New England cable TV franchise, Bob moved back to Washington DC. He then entered public service for FEMA, which took him to New Orleans to work on Hurricane Katrina recovery, and included rebuilding with Habitat for Humanity. Bob was a gifted gardener, an avid reader, and an aficionado of classical music. Bob is survived by his wife, Francesca (Muratori); his children Kyle, Sean, and Erica; his grandson Shannon (Michaela); his brother Bob Foster (Joyce); his sister, Sue Taylor; and much extended family. He is predeceased by his son, Ryan, sister, Lee, and brother-in-law, Jim Taylor. His first marriage ended in divorce. Advent Funeral Services is providing funeral home services. A memorial will be held at a later time. Gifts in Bob's memory can be made to the Semper Fi Fund, which aids military families in recovery from traumatic brain injury.

