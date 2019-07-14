Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Freeman "Bob" Plane Sr.. View Sign Service Information Boyd-Panciera Family Funeral Care Inc - Hollywood 6400 Hollywood Boulevard Hollywood , FL 33024 (954)-989-9900 Send Flowers Obituary

PLANE SR., ROBERT "BOB" FREEMAN, 89 of Miami Beach, Florida went to his eternal rest on July 10, 2019. Bob was born in Atlanta, Georgia on September 19, 1929, to William and May Plane. His family made their way to the Miami area in the 1940s where he met June, the love of his life, and the woman who was to become his wife of 65 glorious years. Bob was a loving, hardworking and devoted family man. Throughout his life he wore many "hats." As a young man, he sang at the Olympia Theater, under the name Bob Freeman, delivered telegrams, ran a hobby shop, was ski patrol and ski lift operator for Belleayre Mountain Ski Center in the Catskill Mountains, and was an elevator operator at the Miami News, which was located in what is now the Freedom Tower in Downtown Miami. In the mid-1950s Bob began a 27-year career at the City of Miami Beach, starting in the air conditioning department and working his way to becoming Electrical Supervisor for the entire city until he retired in 1983. Throughout his life, Bob taught himself construction, carpentry, tiling, plumbing and all facets of home building and remolding. He built, repaired and cared for other peoples' homes from New York State to Miami Beach. In 1989, Bob took his knowledge and expertise to Blowing Rock, North Carolina where he built his dream house. He and June spent many wonderful years together splitting their time between there and Miami Beach. After June's passing in October of 2015, Bob spent the rest of his life with his daughter, April, and her family in Miami Beach. Bob was predeceased by his Sister, Helen Bergdoll, and brother, William Plane. Bob is survived by his son Robert F. Plane Jr., his wife Barbara, and their son Sean, of Blowing Rock North Carolina; son Charles G. Plane, his wife Linda, and their son Daniel of Boone, North Carolina; and daughter April J. Plane-Teboe, her husband Glenn, and their daughters Cindy and Amber, of Miami Beach, Florida. Friends may visit from 5:30 PM-6:30 PM on Monday, July 15th, with a Funeral Service at 6:30 PM. at Boyd-Panciera Family Funeral Care, 6400 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, Florida. You can visit our website at

PLANE SR., ROBERT "BOB" FREEMAN, 89 of Miami Beach, Florida went to his eternal rest on July 10, 2019. Bob was born in Atlanta, Georgia on September 19, 1929, to William and May Plane. His family made their way to the Miami area in the 1940s where he met June, the love of his life, and the woman who was to become his wife of 65 glorious years. Bob was a loving, hardworking and devoted family man. Throughout his life he wore many "hats." As a young man, he sang at the Olympia Theater, under the name Bob Freeman, delivered telegrams, ran a hobby shop, was ski patrol and ski lift operator for Belleayre Mountain Ski Center in the Catskill Mountains, and was an elevator operator at the Miami News, which was located in what is now the Freedom Tower in Downtown Miami. In the mid-1950s Bob began a 27-year career at the City of Miami Beach, starting in the air conditioning department and working his way to becoming Electrical Supervisor for the entire city until he retired in 1983. Throughout his life, Bob taught himself construction, carpentry, tiling, plumbing and all facets of home building and remolding. He built, repaired and cared for other peoples' homes from New York State to Miami Beach. In 1989, Bob took his knowledge and expertise to Blowing Rock, North Carolina where he built his dream house. He and June spent many wonderful years together splitting their time between there and Miami Beach. After June's passing in October of 2015, Bob spent the rest of his life with his daughter, April, and her family in Miami Beach. Bob was predeceased by his Sister, Helen Bergdoll, and brother, William Plane. Bob is survived by his son Robert F. Plane Jr., his wife Barbara, and their son Sean, of Blowing Rock North Carolina; son Charles G. Plane, his wife Linda, and their son Daniel of Boone, North Carolina; and daughter April J. Plane-Teboe, her husband Glenn, and their daughters Cindy and Amber, of Miami Beach, Florida. Friends may visit from 5:30 PM-6:30 PM on Monday, July 15th, with a Funeral Service at 6:30 PM. at Boyd-Panciera Family Funeral Care, 6400 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, Florida. You can visit our website at www.bpfamilycare.com . Interment services will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Blowing Rock, North Carolina on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, 1:30 PM. Friends may visit from 5:30-6:30 PM on Monday July 15th. There will be a Prayer Service at 6:30 PM with a reception to follow at Boyd-Panciera Family Funeral Care, 6400 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, Florida. You can visit our website at www.bpfamilycare.com Published in the Miami Herald on July 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close