Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert George Charbonneau. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Charbonneau, Robert George . Born February 16, 1923 in Brooklyn, New York. "Bob" as he was affectionately known to his friends and family, grew up in the Flatbush area of Brooklyn. Bob enrolled in St. John's University. He graduated and pursued a career in dentistry at Tuft's University Dental School of Medicine. With the commencement of World War II Bob enlisted in the Navy, who also picked up the tab for Bob's remaining years at Tufts. Bob graduated from Tufts, in uniform, as a Lieutenant Junior Grade in the U.S. Navy and immediately began to fight the battle of tooth decay, as he liked to joke. After the War Bob began practicing dentistry in New York City. An avid golfer with a 13 handicap, Bob travelled to Cuba on a golfing trip where he met the love of his life, Dolores, "Lolo" Hernández y Nuñez. They fell in love and married in 1957 in Havana, Cuba. Bob became a fluent speaker of Spanish and fell in love with the Cuban culture; so much so that he planned to leave dentistry and join his father in law's business of manufacturing and selling Pinaroma. Both Bob and his father in law, however, saw the storm clouds of revolution on the horizon, and so Bob moved back to New York City with Lolo where they set up house in the Peter Cooper area of the City with their first child, Dolores. Bob then moved his family to the Upper East Side where the couple had a second child, Robert. Bob gave his family a wonderful, some would say charmed, life in New York. In 1969, Bob began visiting Key Biscayne, Florida, for vacation. Perhaps he was reminded of the Cuba he so loved, but whatever the reason, Bob fell in love once again, this time with Florida. After years of visiting Florida regularly with his family, Bob, in the middle of his career, sat for the Dental Board exam in Florida, passed, and moved his family down to Key Biscayne. Bob was loved by all who knew him. He was gregarious and outgoing, quick with a joke or a humorous story. While he always encouraged his children to embrace their Cuban heritage he was fiercely devoted to his own Irish background and instilled in his children a love for, among other things, The Clancy Brothers. Bob enjoyed nothing more than pulling up a chair, pouring a scotch or a wine with you, and listening to what you had to say, whether it was just how your day went, or if you were looking for serious advice or guidance. Bob was always filled with wisdom that was kind and generous and guided by his Catholic Faith, to which he remained faithful throughout his life. He brought lightness and joy to just about all he touched, and he will be sorely missed. Bob slipped away quietly on his final journey home on January 27, 2020. He is survived by his daughter, Dolores "Loly" Malamud, his son, Robert "R.P." Charbonneau, and three grandchildren.

Published in the Miami Herald on Jan. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close