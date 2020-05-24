Robert I. Fagenholz
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FAGENHOLZ, ROBERT I. Passed away on Tuesday, May 19, at his home in Aventura, Florida, at age 84. Robert was born on September 22, 1935, in Chicago, Illinois, to Myrtle and Fred Fagenholz, owners of the historic Marigold Bowl, which the family operated in Wrigleyville for four generations. After spending much of his adult life in Chicago, Robert relocated to South Florida, making it his second home for more than 25 years. An avid investor, he took great pleasure in playing and watching the stock market on a daily basis. As a boating enthusiast, he spent countless hours navigating the waters of Lake Michigan and Florida's Biscayne Bay. Affectionately known as Butchie by his friends, Robert will be remembered for his wicked sense of humor and his fierce love for his family. He is survived by his significant other of 20 years, Nela Davila; his children, Lori Fagenholz (David Multack) and Fred Fagenholz (Michelle); his beloved grandchildren, Zach, Samantha and Charlie (Andrea); and the newest addition to the family, great granddaughter Kessa. In lieu of services, his family asks friends and loved ones to celebrate his life by making a donation to the Division of Cardiology at Mount Sinai Medical Center of Greater Miami in honor of his longtime physician and friend, Dr. Peter Segall.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Miami Herald on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved