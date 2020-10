Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert Jackson

May 11, 1941 - October 26, 2020

Miami Beach, Florida - Robert L."Stoney" Jackson, A Baltimore real estate developer, passed away on October 26, 2020 at his home in Bal Harbor Florida. He is survived by his two sisters, Lynn Ludwig and Joan Jackson.





