Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert (Bob) J. Breitweg, age 76, of SW Ranches, passed away on May 4th, 2020. He was a decorated Vietnam veteran, including a Purple Heart. Bob retired from a long career in telecommunications at AT&T. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 yrs, Marlynn, and his two children, John and Lora.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store