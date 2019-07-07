Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Lasley Shackleford. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Lasley Shackleford, Age 85, of Miami, FL passed away peacefully on June 25, 2019. Bobby, to his closest friends and family, was born February 24, 1934 in Cleveland, OH, the only child of Eleanor Lasley and Robert Arthur Shackleford. Raised in Nashville, TN he moved to Miami in the 1950's where he attended the University of Miami after beginning college at the University of the South in Chattanooga, TN. He is survived by his beautiful bride of 59 years Lorraine (Dainey) Morgan Dengler of Mt. Pocono, PA, their five children Robert Jr., Dainey Dedonatis, Eleanor Mennell, Alexina Venney and Christopher Shackleford, and nine grandchildren Katie, Sam, Wyatt, Cooper, Devin, Karly, Charlotte, Ryder and Major. Bobby lived his life to its fullest, loved fast cars and motorcycles, great food and wine and social conversation. He was loved and respected by many and will be sorely missed. Service plans are in process.

Published in the Miami Herald on July 7, 2019

