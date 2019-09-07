Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Lindsley Tankersley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

TANKERSLEY, ROBERT LINDSLEY, was born Aug. 19, 1940, in West Carlton (Dayton), Ohio and died after a long illness Oct. 17, 2016 in Sebring, Florida. He graduated from West Carlton high school and was a Lifeguard and swim instructor for NCR in Dayton. He joined the United States Air Force where he served during the Vietnam War. Robert then attended The University of Nebraska where he completed his Bachelor's degree in law-enforcement and played for the Nebraska football team. Robert became a police officer for Metro-Dade Sheriff's Office in Miami, Florida and then as a police officer for Biscayne Park, Florida where he finished his career to retire. He was predeceased by his mother, Helen Mae Carpenter Tankersley; father, Theodore Lindsley Tankersley; his younger brother, Raymond Harold Tankersley and younger sister, Sandra Mae Tankersley Withum all of Clearwater, Florida. He is survived by his two sons, Jonathan Tankersley of Miami, Florida and Zachary Scott Tankersley of Dayton, Ohio; and a daughter, Jennifer Faye Schapiro of Bar Harbor, Florida and New York; all of his three previous marriages; his wife, Linda of Florida and three nieces in Tennessee. Service of Christian burial with full military honors was held at Saint Catherine's Catholic Church in Sebring, Florida followed by his internment at the Sarasota National Cemetery, Air Force section. He will be sorely missed. "Love you much."

