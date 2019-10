MILLER, ROBERT "BOB" Celebrate the 100 year life of Robert "Bob" Miller. Bob was born on September 5, 1919 and passed away on September 27, 2019. Bob was born in Detroit but lived most of his life in Miami. He was a prominent business man as a general contractor (co-owner of Miller and Solomon Construction Co.) and real estate broker. He was an athlete who excelled in baseball, bowling, and golf. Bob was a loving, generous man who was loved by all who knew him. Bob is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 78 years, Ellie; his granddaughter-in-law, Minnie (Miriam) Roth; and his granddaughter Tammy Roth. He is survived by his children, Dan Miller and Hazel Carmi Miller Saunsaucie; his grandchildren, Naomi (Gary) Boyer, Jeff Roth, Jasen (Lizzette) Miller; his great-grandchildren, Morgan and Taryn Boyer, Amber and Addyson Miller, Joeli and Sarah Roth. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 2 PM at Riverside-Gordon Memorial Chapel at Mt Nebo Kendall, 5900 SW 77 Ave. Miami, FL 33143 305.274.0641. Shiva will follow at 5:00 pm at the Palace Suites Palace address, 11377 SW 84th St, Miami, FL 33173