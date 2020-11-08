Robert Morgan Silver
October 1, 1924 - October 26, 2020
Miami, Florida - Robert "Bob" M. Silver, 96, of Miami passed away at home October 26, 2020 with his beloved wife Doris and children Van and Morgan at his side. Bob was born October 1, 1924 to Bertram and Ruth Silver in Indianapolis, IN. In 1944, at age 19, Bob was First Pilot, Crew Commander on a B-17, Eighth Army Air Corp stationed in England and later Squadron and Group Command Pilot. After the war Bob returned to the University of Michigan. There he met his wife of 71 years, Doris. While at Michigan he was President of the Sigma Chi fraternity. He graduated in 1949 with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and a Master of Business Administration. Bob was very involved in the Jaycees and State President of the Florida Jaycees in 1957. Bob and Doris lived in the same home since 1952. Bob was in the life insurance business and attained his CFP designation in 1989. Bob was most proud of his part in Operation Chowhound, humanitarian food drops, carried out to relieve the famine in the German-occupied Netherlands, the life-saving mission carried out by Allied Bomber Units at the end of WWII. No service will be held. The family requests donations be made in Bob's name to the Horse Protection Association of Florida, HPAF.org
.