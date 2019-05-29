Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Paul Ringemann. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

RINGEMANN, ROBERT PAUL, passed away on April 28th, 2019. A loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He is survived by his wife of 66 years; Mary Lou, his son; Paul Richard, daughter Sue Riley (Al), grandchildren Robert Ringemann and Laura Ringemann Springer (Phil) and sister-in-law Robin Ringemann. Bob was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on August 29 1931 to Richard S. Ringemann and Ruth Kanen Ringemann. Shortly thereafter the family moved to Miami to join Ruth's family who had settled there in the late 1890's.After graduating from St. Peter & Paul High School, Bob joined the Navy and served four and one-half years as a "Tim Can" sailor aboard the USS The Sullivans DD-537 during the Korean War. He returned to South Miami where he and Mary raised their family. Besides running a successful family plumbing company in Miami for 40 years, Bob enjoyed time spent in Marathon at "Sea Level Studio" from 1959. He commercial trapped lobster, fished and "Cocktail Cruised" the waters. He will be remembered as "The Major of 91st Court" as Bob was always helping out his neighbors and was a man that never met a stranger! Surely Bob Will Be Missed!! Life Celebration-TBD

