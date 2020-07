Or Copy this URL to Share

Dear Father, Husband, Uncle, Brother in Christ, and Friend—Mr. Robert Pierre passed just days before his 85th birthday peacefully at Aventura Hospital on Sunday 7/5/2020. His death came as a result of complications related to Alzheimer’s Disease. He will be deeply missed.



