ROSS, ROBERT RICHARD, age 87, of Stuart, FL passed away peacefully on February 10, 2019 of natural causes. Robert (Bob) was born May 23,1931 in Miami FL to the late John W. and Lucille (Thigpin). A graduate of Miami High, Bob enrolled at Duke University on a track scholarship. Bob left Duke to enter the US Army volunteering for jump school (Airborne) and advancing rapidly to the rank of Sergeant. After military service, he began employment with AT&T and later Southern Bell Telephone company. While employed, Bob enrolled at the University of Miami, graduating in 1958 with a Business degree. His distinguished career would span more than 30 years, retiring as a prominent executive with AT&T. A man's man, Bob was an avid sailor, outdoorsman and explorer embarking on expeditions in the Caribbean and South America. He was well-read and possessed an enviable intellect. Bob is survived by his children: Robert Jr., Karen (Minder) and Cecile (Piverotto), 1st wife Patricia (Stebbins) and 2 grandchildren Scott (Ross) and Carly (Minder). He is preceded in death by his 2nd wife of 45 years, Betty (Beacham) and his brother, Bill. Our family will honor this fine man's life privately, his memory will live on in our hearts and minds.

