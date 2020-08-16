Robins, Robert (Bobby) , 76, was born in Brooklyn, New York and moved to Miami in 1957. He passed away on August 12, 2020 from the COVID -19 virus. He is survived by his loving brother Jerry, sister Joan, nephews Craig and Scott, nieces Gina, Stacy, Deborah and Jackie, great nephews Josh, Jared, Sam, Marlon, Taj and Jai and great niece Zoe and his dear cousins, the Jerry & Jay Bleiweiss families. Uncle Bobby had a wonderful relationship with all his great nephews and loved cheering them on at their lacrosse, football and basketball games. Through Voices For Children, Bobby dedicated much of his time with foster youth where he was known to the kids as "Uncle Bobby". He generously gave his time, patience and advice. Bobby had a very kind heart and caring nature. He always tried to help less fortunate people. He loved animals and especially his rescue dog China who has been with Bobby for 15 years. Besides family and friends, Bobby even had many childhood friends that he remained close with throughout the years. One of Bobby's last wishes was that everyone takes this deadly virus seriously and stays safe.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store