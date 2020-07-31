Steutel, John Robert passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at the age of 53. John was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on November 14, 1966. He attended St. Leo University and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology. While attending St. Leo University, John met his wife Hope and they shared their life together for 32 years. After graduating college, John and Hope moved to Miami Shores. Given John's love of the outdoors, the beach and playing golf, he referred to Miami as "Shangri la". In 1993 John and Hope moved to NYC and John began his career in the insurance industry. In 2001 they welcomed their son Griffin Cyril Steutel. John was elated to become a father and was devoted to sharing his life with Hope and Griffin. Soon after Griffin was born, John and Hope moved back to Miami Shores to raise their son. John shared his passion and love of sports with Griffin; especially his passion for golf! When Griffin was 3 years old John saw that same passion in Griffin. From that moment on John dedicated himself to supporting Griffin throughout his journey in golf. John never stopped planning tournaments for them to attend together as either Griffins coach or caddy; a role John felt proud to hold as Griffin's Dad. John will always be one of Griffin's greatest and devoted fans. Their adventures in golf took them all over the country and they built memories together in a sport they both deeply loved. John's greatest enjoyment was playing golf with Griffin, even if Griff beat him in a round or two. John loved to be with people, he had a huge personality and was liked by many. John was well read and when he met you, he could discuss any topic because he enjoyed learning all that he could. John loved to travel and he, Hope and Griffin took many memorable trips all over the world together. They were so grateful to be able to enjoy so many adventures and time together. As a family man, John embraced his life with Hope's family, helping to care for Hope's mother and spending time with Hope's sister Victoria and her husband Gerald W. Moore. John and Hope together with Victoria and Gerald loved discovering new restaurants, they enjoyed watching movies, playing games and traveling together. John is survived by his wife Hope, his son Griffin, their loving dog Carly, his father and mother, George Robert Steutel and Gene Griffin Steutel, as well as his sisters Gene Pumphrey (her two sons Reason (Heather) and George Pumphrey), Jennifer Rowe (John Rowe III), Kristen O'Malley (Michael O'Malley, Jack O'Malley and Amelia O'Malley) and Alison Nash (her two daughters Jessica Nash and Reilly Wolf). He was predeceased by his sister Lee Steutel. The funeral service will be held at St. Rose of Lima Church on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 6 pm. A visitation before the service will begin at 5 pm. John's family will be there to welcome their friends and their relatives. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Animal Welfare Society of S. FL. John's tireless love and devotion to his family will live on in their memory forever. Gregg L Mason Funeral Home Miami, Florida 305-757-9000



