SCHWARTZ, ROBERT STEVEN Our Papa Bob passed away on January 17th, 2020. A loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle, he lived his life for his family every single day and always led by example. Robert was born in The Bronx in 1945 and moved to Miami Beach in 1958. He married the love of his life, Sookey, in 1967 and simultaneously embarked on his career to become a successful financial advisor. His life was an illustration of loyalty, integrity, love, and commitment to his family and dearest friends. As the patriarch of his family and one of the most respected leaders in his industry, he was a force to be reckoned with, but always had a reputation of leading from the heart. To those who knew him, his witty and bold sense of humor and eternal optimism defined him. The glass will forever be half full. Papa Bob's life will live on through his wife Sookey, his children, Tracy and Keith, his grandchildren, Brooke and Max, his sister Elaine, his niece, Rachel, and his one true love, Lambchop. He will live on in all of our hearts forever. His family would like to thank the sponsors of his life, Katz's Delicatessen, Ketel One and Grey Goose, Goldbelly, Hebrew National, Gulden's mustard, and The Big Apple Deli. Stock prices for these companies may drop (past performance does not guarantee future gains). The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 commencing at noon, at Levitt-Weinstein Memorial Chapel, 18840 West Dixie Highway, North Miami Beach, FL 33180, 305-932-2700. Entombment to follow at The Gardens of Boca Raton, at 4103 North Military Trail, Boca Raton, 561-693-0399.
Published in the Miami Herald on Jan. 19, 2020