Robert Sutton
Robert Sutton
November 16, 2020
Weems, Virginia - Football star, Coral Gables High '59, US Naval Academy, football & lacrosse 1964. 34 year Naval career including command of 3 ships, retired as Read Admiral after 34 years of service. Bob is survived by his loving wife Rebecca, brother Bill, daughter Laney, son Bobby, grandchildren Neil, Cody, and Alyssa. Memorial service 9 December in Annapolis. donations to US Naval Academy Alumni Association Foundation.


Published in the Miami Herald on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Memorial service
