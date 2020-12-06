Or Copy this URL to Share

Weems, Virginia - Football star, Coral Gables High '59, US Naval Academy, football & lacrosse 1964. 34 year Naval career including command of 3 ships, retired as Read Admiral after 34 years of service. Bob is survived by his loving wife Rebecca, brother Bill, daughter Laney, son Bobby, grandchildren Neil, Cody, and Alyssa. Memorial service 9 December in Annapolis. donations to US Naval Academy Alumni Association Foundation.





