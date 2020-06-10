Robert "Bob" Sylvan Schwartz, 92, of Miami and Port Saint Lucie, FL, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. He lived in North Texas during the last few years. He was born on December 5, 1927, in Chicago, IL. Bob graduated from Miami Senior High School in 1946 and was a WW-II veteran, receiving an honorable discharge from the Army. Along with owning a radiation film badge service business, Bob was a part-time professional musician. He is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Anita Sherman Schwartz, of almost 70 years. He is also survived by his daughter Janice Purpura, son-in-law Timothy Purpura, and daughter Audrey Irban. Bob was predeceased by parents Martin and Florence Schwartz.



