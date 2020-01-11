Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Robert T. Salzman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Salzman, Dr. Robert T., born December 30, 1935 in NY, died peacefully at home in Coral Gables, FL at age 84. He moved to Miami at 9 years old with his parents Murray and Mary Salzman. He is predeceased by his beloved brother and medical partner, Stanley (Phyllis) Salzman. He attended Miami High and continued his education at University of Florida where he was a proud member of Pi Lam. He made his mark at Tulane Medical School (Class of 1960) where he was inducted into Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society. He completed his residency at Jackson Memorial Hospital. As a respected physician in Miami with Board Certifications in Internal Medicine and Rheumatology, he was considered a "doctors' doctor" and was deeply respected by his colleagues, patients and staff. He loved teaching and mentoring residents and medical students at Jackson Memorial Hospital where he volunteered for decades. Bob's loving bedside manner and legendary diagnostic skills defined his tenure at Baptist Hospital, where he served with distinction on the Medical Board and as Chairman of the Rehabilitation Center. His extensive research experience during private practice lead to the creation of Miami Research Associates where he remained involved until his retirement in 2016. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Jane, who was the love of his life, and his devoted children Richard (Lori) Salzman, Marla Weitman (Mark Silverberg), Marc (Jaclyn) Salzman, Deborah (Robert) Sperber, and Peter (Allison) Cohen, and grandchildren Nicole (Sam) Page and Scott Salzman, Alexa Weitman, Josh and Sam Salzman, Noah and Gavin Sperber, and Marissa and Bradley Cohen, and extended family Arthur (Iris) Langel, Marilyn Salzman, Marsha Salzman, and his nieces and nephew. He will be dearly missed and will live on in the cherished memories of those he loved. Funeral Service will be held at Temple Beth Am on Sunday, January 12 at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to the South Florida , Attn: Dr. Salzman Memorial Gifts, 400 Hibiscus St., West Palm Beach, FL 33401.

Salzman, Dr. Robert T., born December 30, 1935 in NY, died peacefully at home in Coral Gables, FL at age 84. He moved to Miami at 9 years old with his parents Murray and Mary Salzman. He is predeceased by his beloved brother and medical partner, Stanley (Phyllis) Salzman. He attended Miami High and continued his education at University of Florida where he was a proud member of Pi Lam. He made his mark at Tulane Medical School (Class of 1960) where he was inducted into Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society. He completed his residency at Jackson Memorial Hospital. As a respected physician in Miami with Board Certifications in Internal Medicine and Rheumatology, he was considered a "doctors' doctor" and was deeply respected by his colleagues, patients and staff. He loved teaching and mentoring residents and medical students at Jackson Memorial Hospital where he volunteered for decades. Bob's loving bedside manner and legendary diagnostic skills defined his tenure at Baptist Hospital, where he served with distinction on the Medical Board and as Chairman of the Rehabilitation Center. His extensive research experience during private practice lead to the creation of Miami Research Associates where he remained involved until his retirement in 2016. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Jane, who was the love of his life, and his devoted children Richard (Lori) Salzman, Marla Weitman (Mark Silverberg), Marc (Jaclyn) Salzman, Deborah (Robert) Sperber, and Peter (Allison) Cohen, and grandchildren Nicole (Sam) Page and Scott Salzman, Alexa Weitman, Josh and Sam Salzman, Noah and Gavin Sperber, and Marissa and Bradley Cohen, and extended family Arthur (Iris) Langel, Marilyn Salzman, Marsha Salzman, and his nieces and nephew. He will be dearly missed and will live on in the cherished memories of those he loved. Funeral Service will be held at Temple Beth Am on Sunday, January 12 at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to the South Florida , Attn: Dr. Salzman Memorial Gifts, 400 Hibiscus St., West Palm Beach, FL 33401. Published in the Miami Herald on Jan. 11, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.