TALLEY, ROBERT "BOB" Passed away peacefully on July 13, 2020, at his home in Coral Gables, Florida. He was born November 22nd, 1929, in Harrisburg, PA. and spent his early years in Swarthmore, PA. He attended prep school in New Hampshire, where he found his true passion for airplanes and flying. He graduated from Syracuse University in 1951 with a degree in Industrial Engineering, and upon his graduation, was hired as a project engineer for what is now ARCO/Chevron in Pittsburgh, PA. He was transferred to Miami in 1953, and shortly after relocating, went to work at Duffey Construction Co. as an estimator/project engineer. Bob was named President of Duffey in 1968 and became sole owner in 1992. In 1968 he was issued General Contractor's License #8 by the State of Florida Construction Industry Licensing Board, and remained active in construction until his death. He was a board member and former president of the South Florida Chapter of the Associated General Contractors of America and the Miami Builders Exchange. Bob was appointed to the initial Miami-Dade County Energy Board in 1979, and helped develop and implement the first Energy Code for buildings in South Florida. The original Baptist Hospital was among the many buildings he was involved in constructing during his 66-year career. Bob was predeceased by his parents, Howard J. and Ruth E. Talley, his two brothers, a sister, and son-in-law, Christopher Evans. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Emily; son, Steve (Carol); daughter, Diane Evans; grandchildren, Brett Talley; Lindsay (Andrew) Canto; Rob (Gabriela) Evans; William Evans; and his great grandson, Everett Canto. The family wishes to thank Bob's exceptional caregivers; Jean, Fidel, Rita, Marcia, Roberta, Antonio, Jose and Yusnelis for keeping him comfortable and amused, during his last days. Bob's family, friends, and Syracuse basketball, were of utmost importance to him.



