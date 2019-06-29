Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Wayne "Bob" Leider. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LEIDER, ROBERT WAYNE "Bob", passed away peacefully on June 26th, 2019. Bob was born on December 3rd 1943, to John and Vivian Leider in Glendale, California. Bob began working for Ed Ansin at WSVN in 1974 as the station's National Sales Manager. Six years later he became the station's Executive Vice President and General Manager. Ed's and Bob's friendship saw them through affiliation switches, the acquisition of WHDH in Boston and other challenges with many of those decisions made over their daily lunch at Oggi's. Despite facing significant obstacles, Bob's incredible work ethic and eternal optimism turned WSVN into the top news station in South Florida. Additionally, Bob wanted all employees to thrive and feel appreciatedtraits that endeared him to everyone. Bob didn't reserve his hard work and dedication to just the TV station. His impact was felt across South Florida. Besides his family, volunteering in the community was his passion; serving as the chairman for Habitat for Humanity and being involved with other charitable organizations such as the United Way. Most recently, Bob was the driving force behind a Habitat community that will provide affordable homes to 77 families. Bob is survived by his former wife Sandra Leider. Bob was the loving father of Kim Ball, Kelly (Stephen) Dalsemer and Courtney (Ray) Berry and Grandfather to Andrew, Breven, Maya, Baylor, Robert, Carson, and Ella. Bob had two older brothers, Norm and David, and two younger siblings Paul and Virginia. He will be remembered fondly by his family as a mentor, role model, and patriarch. There will be a celebration of Bob's life on Saturday, June 29th from 5 to 9 pm at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel in the Terrace Ball Room. His friends and family will speak at 6:30. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Habitat for Humanity of Broward County.

LEIDER, ROBERT WAYNE "Bob", passed away peacefully on June 26th, 2019. Bob was born on December 3rd 1943, to John and Vivian Leider in Glendale, California. Bob began working for Ed Ansin at WSVN in 1974 as the station's National Sales Manager. Six years later he became the station's Executive Vice President and General Manager. Ed's and Bob's friendship saw them through affiliation switches, the acquisition of WHDH in Boston and other challenges with many of those decisions made over their daily lunch at Oggi's. Despite facing significant obstacles, Bob's incredible work ethic and eternal optimism turned WSVN into the top news station in South Florida. Additionally, Bob wanted all employees to thrive and feel appreciatedtraits that endeared him to everyone. Bob didn't reserve his hard work and dedication to just the TV station. His impact was felt across South Florida. Besides his family, volunteering in the community was his passion; serving as the chairman for Habitat for Humanity and being involved with other charitable organizations such as the United Way. Most recently, Bob was the driving force behind a Habitat community that will provide affordable homes to 77 families. Bob is survived by his former wife Sandra Leider. Bob was the loving father of Kim Ball, Kelly (Stephen) Dalsemer and Courtney (Ray) Berry and Grandfather to Andrew, Breven, Maya, Baylor, Robert, Carson, and Ella. Bob had two older brothers, Norm and David, and two younger siblings Paul and Virginia. He will be remembered fondly by his family as a mentor, role model, and patriarch. There will be a celebration of Bob's life on Saturday, June 29th from 5 to 9 pm at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel in the Terrace Ball Room. His friends and family will speak at 6:30. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Habitat for Humanity of Broward County. Published in the Miami Herald on June 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close